Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Police arrests Congress leader Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat

    While the reason behind arrest of Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is not clear yet, it is said that he has been arrested in connection with some of his tweets.

    Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police reportedly over a tweet-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guwahati, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:37 AM IST

    Gujarat Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late on Wednesday over a tweet. Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, as per Mevani's team. He is likely being taken to Assam later in the day.

    “Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight,” Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar wrote on Twitter.

    While the reason behind arrest of Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is not clear yet, it is said that he has been arrested in connection with some of his tweets. His Twitter account shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

    Jignesh Mevani is the MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam. He is an independent MLA, but has extended support to the Congress. He along with political activist and JNU’s former students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar had held a press conference with Congress’s Rahul Gandhi where Kumar had joined the Congress party and Mevani extended his support to Gandhi.

    Mevani, in September last year, had joined the Congress along with Kumar. A Dalit leader, he first emerged along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore as the youth face challenging the BJP dominance in Gujarat during the 2017 Assembly elections. The Congress hoped that the entry of Kanhaiya and Mevani would be good optics given the fact that several young leaders — Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi – had left the party in the last two years.

    Jignesh Mevani’s arrest comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of the year.

    As per reports, the Congress leader’s supporters will protest against his arrest at the national capital today, April 21, with slogans of ‘save the constitution, save the country’.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai-dnm

    Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai

    Defence ministry has already crossed its 'buy local' budget

    Historic! Defence ministry has already crossed its 'buy local' budget

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India-dnm

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India

    Recent Stories

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon