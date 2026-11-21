The Supreme Court has ruled that Army personnel do not necessarily have to sustain injuries from enemy bullets to qualify for a pension under the War Injury Element.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Army personnel do not necessarily have to sustain injuries from enemy bullets to qualify for a pension under the War Injury Element. The court clarified that soldiers injured due to accidental firing from their own weapons or gunfire from fellow troops during military operations are also entitled to the enhanced pension benefit.

A bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N K Singh observed that the relevant Army order specifically recognises such personnel as 'Wounded Battle Casualty', making grievously injured soldiers eligible for the War Injury Element of pension.

The court pointed out that the Army order covers two distinct circumstances: gunshot or splinter injuries sustained accidentally, and injuries caused by firing from one's own troops. However, in both situations, the injury must occur while the personnel are engaged in operations against the enemy or militants.

"In either situation, the injury must have been sustained while carrying out operations against the enemy or militants. The present case rests on the first limb, 'sustained accidentally'," the Supreme Court said.

Explaining the distinction between accidental injuries and self-inflicted wounds, the bench noted that a service weapon could discharge unintentionally due to several circumstances, including an accidental impact, a fall, the trigger getting caught on something, inadvertent pressure or a mechanical malfunction.

"A service weapon may discharge without an intention to cause bodily injury to himself, for example, while holding a weapon, an impact or fall, snagging of the trigger, inadvertent pressure on the trigger, or a mechanical defect. These nature of incidents are clearly distinguishable from the idea of self-inflicted injury, which has a certain element of knowledge or intention so as to disqualify from getting enhanced pensionary benefit," the bench said.

The Supreme Court passed the ruling while allowing the plea filed by Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Devi Singh, who sustained serious injuries during Operation Rakshak/Operation Parakram in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2002.

During the military operation, a bullet was accidentally discharged from his weapon, passing through his thigh and damaging his femoral vein. The injury left him with 40% permanent disability.

Although Singh was granted an ordinary Disability Element of pension, his request for enhanced benefits under the War Injury Element was rejected by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

Challenging the tribunal's decision, Singh approached the Supreme Court, which allowed his plea and quashed the tribunal's order.