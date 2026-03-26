Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims the state has seen a "complete turnaround" under BJP. He asserts that no "indigenous Indian" will vote for Congress in the upcoming April 9 assembly polls, stating only "Bangladeshi infiltrators" are not with BJP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state has witnessed a complete turnaround under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no local "indigenous Indian" will vote for Congress in the single-phase assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 9.

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Speaking on the current political scenario, Sarma told reporters here, "We have completely turned around Assam. Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage. People, except Bangladeshi infiltrators, are with the BJP. No local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress."

"Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan. Then how can I go to Congress? Congress can never form the government in India. When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh," he added.

High-Stakes Assembly Battle

Sarma's remarks come amid growing political tensions in the state ahead of the upcoming elections, as the BJP continues to consolidate its position among indigenous communities in Assam. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)