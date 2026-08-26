Assam Police's STF arrested a fourth operative of the Pak-based Shahzad Bhatti Network. In a separate operation, RPF and NCB seized over 1.1 kg of heroin worth Rs 2.33 crore from a train in Guwahati, arresting two individuals.

Fourth SBN operative apprehended in Assam

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in a joint operation with Hailakandi District Police, apprehended another alleged operative of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from the Ramnathpur Police Station area of Hailakandi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The apprehended person has been identified as Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan, who had been evading arrest in connection with the ongoing SBN investigation. Incriminating articles and documents were recovered and seized from his possession during the operation, police said.

"With this apprehension, the total number of arrests in connection with the SBN case has risen to four (04), following the earlier arrests of SBN operatives from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts. The operation forms part of STF, Assam's sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, said.

Heroin worth Rs 2.33 crore seized in Guwahati

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation, have recovered and seized 1.168 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore from a passenger train at Guwahati railway station, an official said.

A senior official of RPF Guwahati on Tuesday said that a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati station (GHY) and NCB, Guwahati, in the DN Kamrup Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

"During checking of Coach No. A-2, two persons travelling on Berths/Seats No. 17 & 18 were intercepted and subjected to checking. During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said.

The joint team apprehended two persons, namely Azabur Rahman (22 years old) and Sahajahan Ali (18 years old). "On weighing, the four packets were found to contain a total of 1.168 kg (292 + 289 + 310 + 277 grams) of suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar). The recovered suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) was formally seized by NCB/Guwahati after observing the prescribed seizure and procedural formalities in the presence of available witnesses," the RPF official said.