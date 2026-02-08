Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the SIT probe into an alleged anti-India plot involving Gaurav Gogoi's wife and a Pakistani national will be given to a central agency as the investigation cannot proceed without central assistance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was investigating an alleged anti-India conspiracy involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and 'British citizen' Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) will be hand over its probe to central agencies.

CM Sarma said that the SIT probe has reached a point where it cannot proceed further without central assistance. "The Assam government had constituted an SIT to enquire an alleged anti-India conspiracy involving Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, in connivance with British citizen Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi. The case has been investigated, and sensitive material information has been obtained from various sources. However, the SIT has reported that beyond a point, it may not be possible to continue the investigation as assistance from Interpol and sensitive information from the Government of India and Parliament are required. It has therefore been decided that the case will be handed over to a Central government agency to be selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs," CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma's 'Pakistani Agent' Allegations

Earlier on January 28, CM Sarma revealed details from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which he said allegedly proves Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi's "direct link with Pakistan". Chief Minister said the SIT report pertained to a case registered against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, along with Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, and alleged links to Pakistan. "The SIT has given the proof that three persons have a direct link with Pakistan - Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. After seeing the presentation, our cabinet ministers were shocked," the Chief Minister told reporters.

In January, Sarma alleged Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife. He reiterated the charges and claimed that the Congress leader was a "Pakistani agent", planted by "foreign power", and that he had evidence to prove it. "Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent. He is a pure Pakistani agent. If he has the courage, lodge a defamation case against me. What I have is the evidence, he is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent. He has been planted by a foreign power in our country. He is a planted person. I am saying this with facts. As a Chief Minister, I am saying that he is a pure Pakistani agent. After giving justice to Zubeen Garg, I will prove it," Sarma told reporters.

In May 2025, CM Sarma described Gogoi as a "deep-rooted Pakistani agent." The Assam Chief Minister claimed that Gogoi had only revealed 10 per cent about his visit to Pakistan and that he and his wife are deeply involved in anti-India activities.

In February last year, the Assam Chief Minister said that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had visited India at least 18 times.

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back at CM Sarma

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had also fired back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations, saying that if his wife is accused of being an ISI agent, he might as well be called a R&AW agent. "If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am a R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me. The Assam Chief Minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him," he said.