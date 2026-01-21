Assam Rifles recovered and seized 560 bags of illegal betel nuts, weighing 56,000 kg, in Manipur's Noney district. The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 1.7 crore, was handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer for legal action.

Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of illegal betel nuts during an operation conducted along State Highway MN-06 in Noney district of Manipur, officials said here on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal movement of betel nuts, Assam Rifles launched an operation on January 20. During the search, troops recovered and seized 560 bags of betel nuts, each weighing 100 kg.

Officials said the total quantity seized was 56,000 kg (56 metric tonnes), with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 1.7 crore. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Noney, for further legal action in accordance with existing procedures.

Assam Rifles said the operation reflects its continued commitment to curbing illegal activities and maintaining law and order in the region, while working closely with civil authorities to ensure peace and stability in Manipur.

Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 39 Crore Seized in Assam

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 39 crore in Cachar district of Assam, officials said.

Based on specific information about drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and DRI launched an operation in the district. During the operation, three individuals, residents of Tripura, were apprehended late at night on November 20 while transporting 1,30,000 Yaba tablets via NH-306. Two trucks and two mobile phones in their possession were also recovered. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Myanmar National Apprehended with Foreign Currency

In another development, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual for his involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco and foreign cigarettes, an official release stated on Tuesday.

According to the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding trafficking, Assam Rifles launched an operation and established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in the general area of Tuipang, Siaha district, to intercept the consignment.

At around 3:35 am on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles team intercepted a tipper. During the search of the vehicle, foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 1,75,00,000 (One crore seventy-five lakhs only) was recovered, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco worth Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1,30,000.

One individual identified as "U Phyu Maung" (37), involved in illegal transportation, was also apprehended. As per the official press release, the apprehended individual is a resident of Rakhine State, Myanmar. The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha district, for further legal proceedings, the release added. (ANI)