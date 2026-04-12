In a major blow to drug networks, Assam Rifles and DRI seized Yaba tablets worth ₹16 crore in Tripura, arresting one individual. This is one of several recent successful anti-narcotics operations in the region, including heroin seizures in Silchar.

Major Narcotics Bust in Tripura

In a significant blow to narcotics trafficking networks, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on specific intelligence inputs, apprehended one individual from the general area of Teliamura in Khowai district, Tripura, on April 11, 2026. According to the release, during the operation, a pickup vehicle was intercepted, leading to the recovery of approximately 2,00,000 Yaba tablets valued at around ₹16 crores. The apprehended individual was identified as Raju Deb, aged 44, a resident of Jalilpur, West Tripura. The apprehended individual, along with the seized contraband and vehicle, has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and legal proceedings. The operation underscores the continued resolve of Assam Rifles, in close coordination with DRI, to combat the menace of narcotics trafficking and maintain a secure environment in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent Heroin Seizures in Assam

Earlier on April 4, Assam Rifles Battalion, in coordination with the police, carried out a swift, intelligence-based operation in the general area of Meharpur in Silchar. During the operation, suspect movement was detected, and the vehicle attempted to evade the security forces, leading to a brief chase before being intercepted. The swift response by the joint team resulted in the recovery of 30 soap cases of heroin weighing approximately 349 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 2.10 crore. Three individuals were apprehended in connection with the recovery. The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individuals, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier in February, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with the Cachar Police based on information about the trafficking of drugs in the Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual who was transporting heroin worth Rs 4.05 crore via Silchar Bypass near Maharpur late at night on February 17. The apprehended individual, along with the seized vehicle, has been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East).

Assam Rifles' Continued Crackdown

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a major turning point in the effort to combat drug trafficking. (ANI)