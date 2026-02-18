Assam Rifles, with CRPF and Manipur Police, destroyed 22 acres of poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi. In another op, they seized smuggled cigarettes worth ₹2.9 crore in Noney, apprehending two people. The poppy was estimated to yield 160kg of opium.

Major Anti-Narcotics Operation in Kangpokpi

The Assam Rifles launched a joint anti-narcotics operation along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Sehjang, in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday (February 17). The operation involved area domination and systematic search of suspected cultivation sites. During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected illicit poppy cultivation spread over 22 acres, which was destroyed. The destroyed cultivation had the potential to yield about 160 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth multiple crores, thereby dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region, according to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). Additionally, three makeshift huts were also found in the vicinity of the cultivation area and were demolished.

Cigarette Smuggling Racket Busted in Noney

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on State Highway-06 in Noney, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs regarding cigarette smuggling. During the operation, a vehicle moving from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi was intercepted and subjected to a detailed check, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East). Upon thorough search of the vehicle, 23 cartons of Gudan Garam and 65 cartons of Mond Variance cigarettes were recovered. The seized consignment, valued at ₹2.9 crore, along with the vehicle, has been handed over for further legal proceedings. Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Sustained Security Operations Across Manipur

Meanwhile, from February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with the Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, and Pherzawl Districts. (ANI)