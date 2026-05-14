Four ministers in Assam's new government under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have been allocated their portfolios, officially beginning their administrative duties. The BJP-led NDA recently secured a third consecutive term in the state assembly elections.

Four ministers in the Assam government were allocated portfolios on Thursday, formally setting the stage for the new Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Ministers and Their Portfolios

With the allocation of portfolios to Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, Rameswar Teli, and Charan Boro, the new ministerial team has officially begun its administrative responsibilities in the state. According to an official announcement, Ajanta Neog has been assigned the departments of Women and Child Development as well as Tourism. Atul Bora has been given a wide range of responsibilities, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of the Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise. Rameswar Teli will handle Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare departments. Charan Boro has been entrusted with Transport and the Welfare of Bodoland.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in Assam took the oath on May 12. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP President Nitin Nabin, along with top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and other senior dignitaries.

According to an official statement, the swearing-in ceremony turned into one of the largest political gatherings ever witnessed in Northeast India, reflecting Assam's growing prominence on the national stage.

NDA's Landslide Victory

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in the Assam Assembly elections, securing its third consecutive term in the state.

The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)