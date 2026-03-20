Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika filed his nomination from Jagiroad, seeking a fourth term as MLA. He appealed for support for the BJP, PM Modi, and a second term for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will also file his papers from Jalukbari.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday offered prayers at the Deosal Temple in Morigaon district before filing his nomination from Jagiroad for the state assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Hazarika expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to contest the election for the fourth time.

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"I am thankful to my senior leaders for giving me the opportunity to file my nomination. I have already served three terms as a legislator in the Assembly, and if I win this time, it will be my fourth term," he said. "I appeal to the people to give us your support, to strengthen the BJP, to empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to bless Himanta Biswa Sarma for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister," he added.

Hazarika's Political Journey and Jagiroad Contest

Hazarika, a three-time MLA, was elected from Jagiroad in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. He contested and won the 2011 assembly election from Raha constituency.

The Assam Minister will face Congress' Babul Das, who has served as MLA from Jagiroad constituency three times, winning 1996, 2001 and 2006 assembly election.

CM Sarma to File Nomination

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also file his nomination from Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is a five-time MLA from Jalukbari. First elected in 2001, he served three terms in Congress before his famous switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016. Sarma is looking to retain his seat as he eyes a second term as Assam Chief Minister.

Assam Election Landscape

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

In 2021, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), had won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.