AGP President Atul Bora expressed confidence in NDA's performance in Assam, crediting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's development work. He predicted a 'thumping majority' for the BJP, stating Congress had failed to serve the people of the state.

NDA to Win with Thumping Majority: Atul Bora

As counting progresses in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora expressed confidence in the NDA's performance, citing the strong development work done by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He stated that the people of Assam are with them, adding that Congress had failed to serve the state. Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "This is a good beginning. I am sure we will win...NDA has chances of performing better than before. The way our government and our CM have worked for development in Assam, people are with us."

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"Congress did nothing for the people of the state, and the people do not trust them..BJP will win with a thumping majority again, and Himanta Biswa Sarma will once again become the CM," he said.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark

As counting progressed on Monday for the 2026 Assembly Elections, trends indicated that BJP surged well past the majority mark of 64, driven by a powerful consolidation of the Hindu vote that has reshaped the state's political map. The landslide victory highlights a stark failure for the Congress-led opposition.

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led in 79 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 23 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 10 seats, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 9 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 2 seats, while Raijor Dal (RJRD) and the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) are ahead in two and one seat, respectively.

PM Modi to Visit BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X. (ANI)