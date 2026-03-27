AJP's Kunki Chowdhury, 27, calls Gen Z a "decisive force" in the Assam polls, focusing on local issues. While young voters express mixed views on jobs and education, BJP's Vijay Gupta remains confident of winning their support.

Gen Z a 'Decisive Force', Says AJP Candidate

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury on Friday underlined the growing influence of young voters ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, stating, "I think they (Gen Z) will become a decisive force in this election."

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Chowdhury, 27, who is contesting from the Guwahati Central constituency, said she has received an encouraging response since the start of her campaign. "There are lots of expectations from me. I started my campaign a day before yesterday and have seen a good response from the people, they trust me, and they want change. I am very happy to see the feedback. I think they (Gen Z) will become a decisive force in this election because of their majority of the voters. I feel that in the coming generation, they are the people who are going to change our state and make it better. They will play a very important part," she said.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Assam has 72.83 lakh youth voters aged between 18 and 29, including 6.28 lakh in the 18-19 age group and 66.55 lakh in the 20-29 bracket. This marks a rise from 69.35 lakh youth voters recorded in the 2021 elections.

Youth Voters Voice Concerns Over Jobs, Education

While the BJP-led state government has highlighted initiatives such as the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes and claimed to have provided 1.65 lakh government jobs, several young voters continue to raise concerns over employment opportunities and quality education.

Chowdhury said her campaign is focused on five key issues, including improving drainage and garbage disposal systems, establishing skill development centres, addressing parking challenges, and resolving pipeline-related concerns in the constituency.

Students and young voters echoed mixed views. Diana Das noted that welfare schemes have been beneficial but stressed the need for faster implementation and job creation. M Biswas criticised the culture of "freebies," urging the government to focus on improving college infrastructure and reducing fees. Raktim Kamal Bharadwaj questioned the lack of emphasis on work culture and demanded better academic facilities, while Ananya Das called for reduced prices of essential books. Ankita Chetry said that while the government has performed well in some areas, election-time freebies could impact economic sustainability.

BJP Confident of Securing Youth Vote

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Vijay Gupta expressed confidence in youth support for his party, asserting that Gen Z voters align with the BJP's policies and ideology. "Those forces (Gen Z) are with us because of the BJP and its policy, culture of the BJP. The youths know very well which party is for the nation, for the people, for karyakartas," Vijay Gupta said.

Reacting on one Gen Z candidate contesting against him in the Guwahati Central seat, Vijay Gupta said that there are no challenges for him in this election.

Voting for the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.