BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi predicts Congress will lose its opposition status in Assam, with BJP winning over 100 seats. He criticized Gaurav Gogoi, praised BJP's development for tea workers, and asserted the party is tackling infiltration.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi, who has served as an MLA for five consecutive terms from the same seat, shared his views on key issues ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

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Election Predictions

Speaking to ANI, Kurmi made predictions about the upcoming elections, claiming that the Indian National Congress (INC) may not win enough seats to even retain its position as the opposition. He further added, "The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) could emerge as the second-largest party," while also predicting that the BJP is expected to secure more than 100 seats. He said, "Congress may be pushed to third position."

Kurmi on Congress Leadership

Speaking about Assam Congress President and Jorhat constituency candidate, Gaurav Gogoi, Kurmi criticized the Congress leader, calling him a "Delhi-based leader." He claimed, "He will lose from Jorhat City," and alleged that Gogoi had not been able to spend enough time with the people after becoming Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha.

On the Congress's alliance in Assam with Akhil Gogoi, MLA from Sibsagar, Kurmi made it clear that there is no natural alliance between the two leaders, stating, "There is no natural alliance between Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi."

BJP's Development Work

Kurmi also highlighted the development work done by the BJP over the past decade. He praised the significant efforts made for tribal communities and tea garden workers, claiming that over 80% of the issues faced by tea garden workers have been resolved. "The Narendra Modi government has provided land and housing ownership rights to tea garden workers," he added.

Stance on Infiltration and Votes

Addressing the issue of infiltration, Kurmi alleged that Bangladeshi infiltration was a legacy of Congress governments and claimed that the BJP is actively working to identify and deport infiltrators. He told ANI, "BJP is actively working to identify and deport infiltrators."

On the topic of minority votes, Kurmi made it clear that the BJP does not seek "Miya Muslim" votes, emphasizing that the party's focus is on broader national interests.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

Kurmi also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that he does not respect the Constitution. He alleged, "He symbolically carries a 'holy book' instead." (ANI)