Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi announced a 6-party opposition alliance to contest the state assembly polls. He expressed hope that the anti-BJP votes will not be split, leading to the removal of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday that Congress is fighting the state assembly polls in alliance with five more parties and hoped that the anti-BJP votes will not get split and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government will be voted out of power.

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Six-Party Alliance Aims to Consolidate Anti-BJP Vote

Gogoi told ANI that Congress will fight 100 of 126 seats in the state. "There is an alliance of six opposition parties in Assam - Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Assam Congress will field its candidates in 100 seats...We are hopeful that the anti-BJP votes will not get divided and we will remove the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government," Gaurav Gogoi said.

Candidate Lists and Agreements

Congress on Friday released the fourth list of seven candidates, taking the total tally to 94 in the 126-seat Assam Assembly elections. The list includes Jayanta Borah, who quit the BJP in 2024, Congress spokesperson Bidisha Neog, Youth Congress leader Rohit Pariga, spokesperson Joy Prakash Das, Gyandip Mohan, Pran Kurmi and Rahul Roy.

Pact with Raijor Dal

Congress has left 11 seats for alliance partner Raijor Dal. The regional party and Congress reached an agreement on Thursday. Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi made the announcement about the agreement in a joint press conference.

Nomination Deadline Nears

Candidates in Assam can file their nominations till March 23. Several nominations are expected to be filed on Monday, the last date of filing nominations. (ANI)