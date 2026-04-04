Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is set for a high-stakes re-election contest in his Jalukbari stronghold, a seat he has held for 25 years. He will face Congress candidate Bidisha Neog and independent Dipika Das in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Jalukbari Assembly constituency in Kamrup district is set for a high-stakes contest as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will seek re-election in the upcoming State Assembly elections. In the upcoming Assembly polls, CM Sarma will face Congress candidate Bidisha Neog and independent candidate Dipika Das.

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Sarma's 25-Year Stronghold

Jalukbari has been under the stronghold of Himanta Biswa Sarma for nearly 25 years. Representing the seat since 2001 after defeating Asom Gana Parishad leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, Sarma has built a formidable base in the region.

With 2,10,624 voters and 247 polling stations, the constituency, reshaped after the 2023 delimitation, represents a mix of urban and semi-urban demographics, making it a crucial battleground.

A Look Back at the 2021 Elections

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Sarma won with 1,30,762 votes, securing 78.4 per cent of the total votes. He defeated Congress candidate Romen Chandra Borthakur, who received 28,851 votes (17.3 per cent). Independent candidates Hemanta Kumar Sut, Naba Kumar Nath and Moinul Hoque got 4,838, 1,218, and 1,141 votes, respectively. Sarma's victory margin stood at 1,01,911 votes.

State-wide Performance

In the 2021 elections, the BJP secured 60 seats with a 33.21 per cent vote share, while the Congress won 29 seats, garnering 29.67 per cent of the votes.

The Contenders

Chief Minister Sarma, 57, holds a doctorate and has declared assets of over Rs 35 lakh. Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, 34, a graduate, also declared assets of around Rs 34.6 lakh, while independent candidate Dipika Das, 44, a postgraduate, has assets worth Rs 5.2 lakh.

Experience vs New Energy

The 2026 election is emerging as a showdown between experience and new energy. On one hand is Himanta Biswa Sarma, a seasoned leader with a 25-year political track record; on the other is Bidisha Neog, a newcomer aiming to create a fresh narrative through grassroots engagement and clear ideological positioning.

Election Schedule

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

State's Political Landscape

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The NDA will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to return to power by defeating the ruling alliance. (ANI)