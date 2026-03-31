Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Assam was prepared based on suggestions from over 3 lakh people. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significant role of women and Gen Z voters in the elections.

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' a 'Historic Document'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) went house to house in Assam to know people's suggestions during the preparations of the Sankalp Patra, before the document was made. "The background of the preparation of the 'Sankalp Patra' - we went to the people in all parts of Assam. We went house to house and collected people's suggestions regarding what to do in the next term. So, it is the people's suggestions ultimately that have helped us to create this historic document. On the basis of this document and the suggestions of the people of Assam, we will work in the third term. More than 3 lakh people have given their suggestions. It is people's democracy," he said.

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He further added, "I have been repeatedly saying that we are close to 100 with our allies."

Women and Gen Z Voters at the Forefront

The Assam Assembly elections are witnessing intense political activity, with major parties campaigning vigorously to secure a mandate from the voters. Earlier on March 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that women and Gen Z voters are at the forefront of the electoral momentum. Speaking to ANI on Friday, CM Sarma said, "You will find women at public meetings and youth at rallies. There is tremendous enthusiasm among them. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result. "

Highlighting his recent campaign trail, the Chief Minister said he addressed rallies in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, constituencies that were closely contested in the previous election. "Last time, we were tense till the final count in these seats. But now, they have turned into A+ seats. With the work done by our government and major initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are set to vote one-sidedly for the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance," he stated.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by CM Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)