BJP's Dhekiajuli candidate Ashok Singhal plans a large-scale digital outreach to interact with over 1 lakh voters across 2,500 locations, calling it an innovative, cost-effective campaign model ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Sharpening his campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dhekiajuli, Ashok Singhal, is set to interact with around 1-1.25 lakh voters through a large-scale social media outreach programme on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Innovative Digital Campaign

Scheduled for 4 pm, the initiative aims to adopt a cost-effective campaigning model, which Singhal described as an unprecedented experiment in constituency elections. The programme will cover approximately 2,500 locations, where an estimated 40-50 voters at each site are expected to participate, resulting in outreach to more than one lakh residents.

Speaking to the media, Singhal said, "I will deliver a speech online, streamed simultaneously to all these locations. This innovative approach involves no campaign cost, as voters assemble at nearby venues, avoiding travel expenses. No other contestant in any assembly constituency has attempted such a digital experiment before."

Election Dynamics and Alliances

Ashok Singhal is the incumbent MLA from the Dhekiajuli seat and is seeking re-election. Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 assembly constituencies on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress-led opposition alliances, including the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and other parties, are campaigning on anti-incumbency sentiment, hoping to reclaim power in the state.

Party Leaders Trade Barbs

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the NDA will secure 90-100 seats in the upcoming polls.

On the other hand, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi asserted that a "wave of change" is sweeping across Assam, adding that people are eager to end ten years of what he described as "oppression" and "corrupt administration" under the BJP-led government.

"They've endured oppression for ten years. They've endured corrupt administration for ten years. Now, the people of Assam want freedom, and that's why they have faith in our Congress-led alliance," he said.