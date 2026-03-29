Assam Minister Ashok Singhal expressed excitement for Amit Shah's campaign visit to Dhekiajuli, where workers created his portrait with 3,000 diyas. Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati, confident of a BJP victory with over 90 seats.

BJP Welcomes Shah in Dhekiajuli

Assam Minister and BJP candidate from the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, Ashok Singhal expressed elation over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled arrival for a campaign here. Speaking with the media, he reflected on the party members' excitement to host the Home Minister. He said that the event of creating a portrait of Shah with diyas was organised to commemorate the day he arrived here, a decade ago.

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"...We are welcoming him (HM Amit Shah) because he is coming to our Assembly constituency tomorrow to campaign. We are all very excited. Today, party workers lit 3,000 diyas and created his portrait... He came here on this day 10 years ago, and that is why this event has been organised...," he said. BJP workers created a portrait of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with diyas at Shaheed Maidan ahead of the Vijay Sankalp rally in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district in Assam.

Massive Roadshow in Guwahati

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati, drawing huge crowds as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Shah's roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation, with supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse. Shah also showered flower petals on the crowd, acknowledging the support and energising party workers.

Shah Confident of Thumping Majority

Later, Amit Shah expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Assam polls, announcing that the people of the northeastern state are eager to bring the BJP government to power once again and that the party will get a thumping majority of more than 90 seats. Speaking to reporters after attending the roadshow, the Union Minister declared that the BJP will form the government in the state with more than 90 seats.

Election Schedule

The vibrant show of strength comes as political campaigning gains momentum in the northeastern state. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9.

According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)