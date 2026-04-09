AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal cast his vote in Hojai for the Assam assembly elections, expressing confidence in his party. He urged people to vote for 'justice to Zubeen Garg'. Assam recorded a 59.63% voter turnout as of 1 pm.

AIUDF Chief Casts Vote in Hojai

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday casts vote at a polling station at Bordongki Government LP School in Hojai as voting is underway for the Assam assembly elections. He expressed strong voter enthusiasm for the party in the state, urging support for justice for Zubeen Garg. Speaking to ANI, Ajmal said, "We are feeling enthusiasm among people for the lock and key symbol everywhere in Assam... Vote for AIUDF for justice to Zubeen Garg, education, and technology."

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High Voter Turnout Recorded

Assam recorded a significant voter turnout of 59.63 per cent, as of 1 pm today, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote in the ongoing polling for the 126-seat state assembly elections. Sarma, who is the NDA candidate from Jalukbari, cast his vote at the polling station number 15. He was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and children.

Election and Electorate Overview

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Polling Arrangements and Monitoring

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions, a release said. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.