Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the NDA's third consecutive win in Assam a 'historic day' and a 'victory of faith' in PM Modi, attacking Congress as a 'communal entity'. Other leaders congratulated CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on the victory.

Chouhan Calls NDA's Assam Win a 'Victory of Faith'

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government in Assam a "historic day," highlighting that the BJP-led alliance has secured a mandate for the third consecutive time with a record-breaking majority in the state.

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The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan described the NDA's victory in Assam as a "victory of faith" in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chouhan emphasised that the mandate reflects the people's unwavering trust in the government's development-led agenda in the state.

The Union Minister also launched a scathing attack on Congress, asserting that the Congress party's image has been reduced to that of a "communal entity" in the state. "Tomorrow is a historic day. For the third consecutive time, the BJP government has been formed with a record-breaking majority. This is a victory of faith in PM Modi, a victory of development, a victory of public welfare. The Congress has now been reduced to a communal party. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has developed, and with the blessings and guidance of the Prime Minister, a secure and developed Assam is now being built for a developed India..." said Chouhan.

Leaders Congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma

Alongside Shivraj Singh Chouhan, various leaders of the BJP and allied parties celebrated the win of the NDA government in Assam. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on his re-election, declaring that the mandate reflects people's "unwavering trust" in the BJP-led NDA governance model.

"Tomorrow is Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister position. The people have once again placed their trust in the NDA government by giving it a majority. Therefore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Minister, all members of the NDA, and the entire public," Pawar told reporters.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "tireless efforts" of Himanta Biswa Sarma would steer Assam toward even greater heights of progress.

"It appears that the trust of the people, along with the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya, is the foundation of the hat-trick victory achieved in Assam. The leadership of PM Modi and the tireless efforts of Himanta Biswa Sarma will steer the state of Assam toward even greater heights of progress..." Gupta told reporters.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma for winning Assam with a huge majority for the third consecutive time.

"Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. I have come here to participate in that ceremony, and on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, we extend our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma..." Sai told reporters.

NCP Working President Praful Patel lauded the transformative growth in the Northeast, stating that the development of the region has been enhanced on a massive scale.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has secured a massive, record-breaking victory in Assam. I believe that, thanks to PM Modi's capable initiatives, the people of our country--and particularly the citizens of the Northeast, who were previously deprived of and kept away from development--are now experiencing a new dawn. Development has reached here on a massive scale; work has been undertaken in every sector to build a bright future for this region," said Patel.

NDA's Decisive Victory: The Numbers

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)