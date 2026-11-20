A Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Assam's Jorhat district has been taken off duty for a day or two after issuing a traffic challan to an Army driver for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt during a road safety enforcement drive.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Assam's Jorhat district has been taken off duty for a day or two after issuing a traffic challan to an Army driver for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt during a road safety enforcement drive, officials said on November 19.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday in front of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) along the busy AT Road in Jorhat town. The driver, attached to the 41 Sub-Area of Jorhat Military Station at Lichubari, was travelling on official duty accompanied by another junior Army personnel.

District Transport Officer Dhananjoy Saikia told PTI that MVI Samim Sultana issued the challan after finding that the driver was not wearing a seat belt. However, he clarified that the Army driver was not penalised for allegedly failing to carry a valid driving licence.

Saikia explained that Army personnel are authorised to operate military vehicles using an Army-issued driving licence, but the same licence cannot be used to drive civilian vehicles. He also admitted that the MVI had been somewhat rude while questioning the Army driver, adding that she would remain off duty for a day or two.

A video purportedly capturing the exchange between the MVI and the Army driver soon surfaced on social media.

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In an official statement, the Jorhat district administration said the state government had instructed districts to step up road safety enforcement following the November 13 accident in neighbouring Golaghat district, which claimed 26 lives.

The administration acknowledged that the routine enforcement drive involving a Defence vehicle had resulted in an uncomfortable situation and certain misunderstandings. It expressed regret over any "unintended embarrassment or inconvenience" caused to Army personnel, stressing that there was no intention to hurt the sentiments of the armed forces or display any disrespect.

The administration said the circumstances surrounding the incident were reviewed based on a report submitted by the District Transport Officer. The issue was also taken up during a joint meeting chaired by the General Officer Commanding of Headquarters 41 Sub-Area, Lichubari.

According to the statement, the meeting recognised the misunderstandings and misinformation surrounding the episode and underlined the importance of maintaining mutual trust, understanding and coordination between the civil administration and the Defence establishment.

The administration further said enforcement officials had been advised to exercise greater caution, sensitivity and discretion when dealing with vehicles belonging to the armed forces, emergency services and ambulances, considering their specialised duties and operational requirements.

Reaffirming its respect for the military, the district administration said it held the armed forces in the highest regard and deeply valued their service to the nation.