The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs met to examine the India-Europe relationship, focusing on opportunities and challenges ahead of the highly anticipated signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement this December.

Parliamentary Panel Meets On India Europe Relations And Trade Pact

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will meet in Parliament House on Wednesday to discuss the India-Europe relationship. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the agenda of the meeting is, “Evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce) on the subject ‘India-Europe Relationship: Opportunities and Challenges’.” The committee has previously discussed the subject ‘India-Europe Relationship: Opportunities and Challenges’ on July 28. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the Chairperson of the committee, which comprises of a total of 30 members. After Shashi Tharoor was re-appointed Chairperson of the Committee on External Affairs, on October 29, the committee held a meeting regarding the selection of subjects for examination by the Committee during the term 2026-27. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. India and the EU are expected to sign the trade pact in December, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told ANI on Wednesday, nearly ten months after the two sides concluded negotiations. “India-EU FTA progress is very nice, and we hope to sign it in December 2026,” Agrawal said on the sidelines of the ISA Steel Conclave in New Delhi. India and the EU concluded negotiations on January 27. The European Commission submitted proposals to the Council of the EU in September to authorise the signing and formal conclusion of the agreement. After signing, the pact requires the European Parliament’s consent and a final decision by the Council. India must also complete its ratification before the agreement can take effect, according to the Commission. India-EU goods trade stood at EUR 118 billion in 2025, according to the European Commission. A Commerce Ministry factsheet said the pact would give Indian exporters preferential access across 97 per cent of EU tariff lines, covering 99.5 per cent of Indian exports to the bloc by value. Products including textiles, leather goods and footwear would gain duty-free access once the agreement takes effect, while certain steel products would receive preferential rates within specified quotas.