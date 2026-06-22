Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah outlined a new vision for the Forest Department based on integrity, transparency, and performance, warning of strict action against corruption in transfers and postings while aiming to boost revenue.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday outlined a new vision for the state's Forest Department, stressing that integrity, transparency and performance must become the defining pillars of the department's functioning.

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Chairing a review meeting of all Territorial Forest Divisions at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, in Guwahati, the Minister said that the department has already earned recognition for its role in protecting forest land and implementing the government's forest encroachment eviction drive. He credited officers and frontline staff for these achievements and urged them to continue safeguarding Assam's natural resources with dedication and professionalism.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

In one of the strongest messages delivered during the meeting, the Assam Forest Minister declared that corruption in the name of transfers and postings would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned officers, employees and intermediaries against seeking or accepting money by invoking the names of political leaders or senior officials and assured strict action against anyone found involved in such practices.

Focus on Revenue Enhancement

A significant portion of the day-long review meeting was devoted to brainstorming on revenue enhancement, identifying systemic bottlenecks, plugging leakages and improving coordination among departments.

Emphasising the need for a more result-orientated approach, Minister Baruah said the department must focus on unlocking the full potential of Assam's forest resources while maintaining its commitment to conservation and environmental protection. He observed that with efficient management, transparency and better enforcement, the department has the potential to multiply its current revenue generation, creating additional resources that could substantially contribute to the state's development priorities, including the establishment of several new medical colleges.

Officials from the Departments of Taxation and Transport also participated in the meeting as part of efforts to formulate a coordinated strategy for improving government revenue through greater interdepartmental collaboration.

Upholding Departmental Integrity

The Minister urged all officers and staff to work honestly wherever they are posted, accept transfers as part of service discipline, report corruption without hesitation and uphold the reputation of the Forest Department through integrity, efficiency and public service. (ANI)