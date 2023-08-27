Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam horror: 10-year-old boy's body found hanging at BJP MP's residence, suicide suspected

    The Police said that they have registered a case of unnatural death. Initial investigation has suggested that it was a case of suicide, and his family members also told the cops that he was angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.

    In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered hanging within the premises of a BJP MP's residence in Assam's Silchar. This incident unfolded on a late Saturday evening. The young boy, a Class-5 student, had been residing at the residence of Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, along with his mother and elder sister.

    While authorities have officially registered a case of unnatural death, local residents are inclined to believe that it could be a case of suicide. In response to the situation, the boy's remains were transported to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

    Originating from the Palong Ghat region of Cachar district, the boy's family has been grappling with the loss. The boy's mother, employed as a domestic helper, had relocated with her two children to Silchar several years ago in pursuit of better educational opportunities for them. This disheartening incident sheds light on the challenges faced by families striving for a better future for their children.

    Alerted about the incident, the BJP MP reached his residence and subsequently provided a briefing to the media.

    Speaking to reporters, Roy said, "They told me he hung himself. The door of the room where the body was recovered from was closed from the inside, and when the police broke it open, the boy was found unconscious. We rushed him to a nearby hospital and the doctors tried to save him, but it was too late. He was declared dead by the doctors."

    Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started its investigation. Initial investigation has suggested that it was a case of suicide, and his family members also told the cops that he was angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.

