Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express to make maiden service today

    The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service.  It will halt at each station in the Sengottai - Kollam stretch that is designated for the Kollam - Sengottai Passenger, as well as any other stations.

    Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express to make maiden service today AUG 27 Sunday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    Guruvayur: The Kollam-Sengottai railway line will host the Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express's inaugural operation on Sunday. The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service. The Intercity Express leaves Madurai at 11.20 am and arrives in Punalur at 6 pm, Kottarakkara at 6.30 pm, and Kollam at 7.30 pm. It will depart from Kollam and travel via Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur to arrive at Guruvayur at 2.10 am on Monday.

    On Monday at 5.50 a.m., the Guruvayur - Madurai Intercity Express will start running its first service. It will arrive in Kollam at 12:10 PM, Kottarakkara at 12:54 PM, Punalur at 1:20 PM, and Madurai at 7:15 PM to complete its run.

    The train has a third AC, two sleepers, and nine general compartments. It will halt at each station in the Sengottai - Kollam stretch that is designated for the Kollam - Sengottai Passenger, as well as any other stations.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rush of people on the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala is proof that the state has to implement cutting-edge transport systems.

    "One of the states with the longest journey times is Kerala. Our transit systems operate at a speed that is around 40% slower than the national average. Despite the fact that we are in the lead in many areas, we are lagging in this one. It is necessary for us to build new systems because quick transportation is essential for modern life. It is also vital to use environmentally friendly technologies at the same time. Then and only will development be lasting," he said.
     

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-614 August 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-614 August 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath anr

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    Kerala News LIVE 27 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Tanur custodial death: Crime Branch submits initial list of accused in court; 4 cops named

    Recent Stories

    Six people like Yevgeny Prigozhin who dared to stand up to Vladimir Putin, but met with dire outcomes

    Six people like Yevgeny Prigozhin who dared to stand up to Vladimir Putin, but met with dire outcomes

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-614 August 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-614 August 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath anr

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon