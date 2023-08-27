Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express to make maiden service today

The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service. It will halt at each station in the Sengottai - Kollam stretch that is designated for the Kollam - Sengottai Passenger, as well as any other stations.

Guruvayur: The Kollam-Sengottai railway line will host the Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express's inaugural operation on Sunday. The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service. The Intercity Express leaves Madurai at 11.20 am and arrives in Punalur at 6 pm, Kottarakkara at 6.30 pm, and Kollam at 7.30 pm. It will depart from Kollam and travel via Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur to arrive at Guruvayur at 2.10 am on Monday.

On Monday at 5.50 a.m., the Guruvayur - Madurai Intercity Express will start running its first service. It will arrive in Kollam at 12:10 PM, Kottarakkara at 12:54 PM, Punalur at 1:20 PM, and Madurai at 7:15 PM to complete its run.

The train has a third AC, two sleepers, and nine general compartments. It will halt at each station in the Sengottai - Kollam stretch that is designated for the Kollam - Sengottai Passenger, as well as any other stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rush of people on the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala is proof that the state has to implement cutting-edge transport systems.

"One of the states with the longest journey times is Kerala. Our transit systems operate at a speed that is around 40% slower than the national average. Despite the fact that we are in the lead in many areas, we are lagging in this one. It is necessary for us to build new systems because quick transportation is essential for modern life. It is also vital to use environmentally friendly technologies at the same time. Then and only will development be lasting," he said.

