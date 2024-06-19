Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife’s death from cancer

    Senior IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia (44) ended his life shortly after his wife, Agamonee Barbaruah, succumbed to cancer at a Guwahati hospital. Chetia, serving as Secretary, Home and Political with the Assam government, had been on leave to care for her. Minutes after her death, he shot himself in the ICU. Assam Police expressed deep grief over the tragedy

    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife death from cancer
    Senior IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia (44), a DIG-rank officer from the 2009 batch, tragically ended his life shortly after his wife, Agamonee Barbaruah, passed away following a battle with cancer. Chetia, who had been serving as Secretary, Home and Political with the Assam government, had been on leave for the past four months to care for his ailing wife, who was receiving treatment at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

    The couple had been staying at the hospital for nearly two months due to the severity of her illness. Dr. Hitesh Baruah, the hospital's Managing Director, stated that Chetia's wife had been battling cancer for about two years and had been treated at other facilities before being admitted to Nemcare for conservative treatment. Over the last three days, Chetia had been informed that her condition was worsening. On Tuesday afternoon, she succumbed to her illness.

    At approximately 4:30 pm, the attending doctor informed Chetia of his wife's passing. Chetia then requested some time alone in the Intensive Care Unit to pray. Ten minutes later, hospital staff heard a gunshot and discovered that Chetia had used his service weapon to take his own life.

    Assam's Director General of Police, G P Singh, expressed profound sorrow over the incident, noting the deep grief felt by the entire Assam Police family. Singh highlighted Chetia's distinguished career, which included serving as SP in the Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Sonitpur districts, as well as Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion. Sources also noted that Chetia's father, Pramod Chetia, had been a DIG rank police officer who passed away a few years ago.

