PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar, plants a sapling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors of 17 nations. The PM first unveiled a plaque at the new camps and went on to plant a sapling.

PM Modi first reached the site and took stock of the campus. He also took a look at the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University.

Earlier, taking to X, PM Modi said, "It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious part."

The campus is divided into two academic blocks, each with 40 classrooms and a total seating capacity of around 1900. It includes two auditoriums, each with a seating capacity of 300. It contains a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 people. It also features several additional amenities, such as an international center, an auditorium that can seat up to 2000 people, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The new campus of the university is close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda. This university was established through the Nalanda University Act, of 2010. The Act provided for implementing a decision arrived at the second East Asia Summit held in the Philippines in 2007 to establish the university.

This university, apart from India, has participation from 17 other nations — Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. These countries have signed MoUs in support of the university.

