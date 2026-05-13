Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair the first Cabinet meeting of his new government, focusing on development. He took oath for his second term after the BJP-led NDA won 102 of 126 seats. PM Modi attended the grand swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanat Biswa Sarma will chair the first Cabinet meeting of his government on Wednesday after taking oath on May 12 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2 pm where discussions will focus on issues related to development of the State.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for the second consecutive term on Tuesday, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of 126 seats.

First Cabinet Meet Agenda

CM Sarma paid floral tributes to the first Assam Chief Minister, late Gopinath Bordoloi, in Guwahati today while speaking to reporters here.

"Late Gopinath Bordoloi worked for the development of Assam. Today, we came here to pay tribute to him so that we too can work for Assam's development. Today, the first cabinet meeting will be held at 2 pm. The Assembly session will begin on May 21. Yesterday's swearing-in ceremony reflected Assam's position in the country," the Assam CM said.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, marking what was described as the beginning of the "NDA 3.0 era" in the state.

Along with Sarma, several ministers, including Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog, also took oath as members of the new Council of Ministers.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP President Nitin Nabin, along with top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and other senior dignitaries.

The ceremony also saw the presence of the Governor of Punjab, 11 Union Cabinet Ministers, 2 Union Ministers of State, 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers, making it one of the largest congregations of political leadership in recent years.