BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora says the Assam govt mounted a 'swift, people-centric response' to floods caused by heavy rain. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is overseeing efforts with relief camps providing aid to over 9,600 people in shelters.

The Assam government has mounted a "swift, coordinated and people-centric response" to the flood situation caused by intense monsoon rainfall across the state and neighbouring hill regions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said on Tuesday.

Government Mounts Swift Response Amid Heavy Rainfall

According to Bora, exceptionally heavy rainfall over upstream catchments has led to a sharp rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, resulting in floods across several districts of Assam. She said that reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that several areas of Assam received very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours, while some areas recorded extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Bora said that despite challenging weather conditions, the Assam government activated its disaster response mechanism and mobilised various departments and agencies. "Despite the challenging weather conditions, the Assam Government acted promptly by activating its disaster response mechanism and mobilising all concerned departments and agencies," Bora said.

She added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed ministers and MLAs to remain stationed in affected areas and oversee crisis management efforts. The BJP spokesperson said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), district administrations, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and the Health Department were working round the clock.

Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts

Bora further said that relief and rehabilitation remained the government's top priority, with 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres opened across affected districts to provide shelter, cooked food, drinking water, medical care and other essential services. She said that 9,606 people were currently taking shelter in government-operated relief camps, while 34,905 people were receiving relief assistance outside camps through distribution centres and direct outreach initiatives.

Medical teams have also been deployed across affected districts to ensure the supply of essential medicines, sanitation facilities, clean drinking water and nutritional support for vulnerable sections, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Bora added.

Ongoing Monitoring and Standby Support

She said the government was continuously monitoring the situation through district-level control rooms and coordination with local administrations, while rescue teams remained engaged in responding to emergencies and assessing damage to homes, agricultural fields, roads and public infrastructure.

The BJP spokesperson said the Assam government had expressed grief over the loss of 10 lives in the floods and extended condolences to the bereaved families. She further said the government had requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby to assist in rescue and evacuation operations wherever required.

(ANI)