Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, were detained by Delhi Police during a protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Sonia Gandhi reached the police station where some were held. The Congress demanded accountability.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening reached the Mandir Marg Police Station after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other Opposition leaders, were detained by the Delhi Police during a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands of students.

Some of the detained Opposition leaders were brought to the Mandir Marg Police Station, while a bus carrying Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders went to Chhatrasal Stadium following the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. The Congress leaders had marched from Rajaji Marg to the Prime Minister's residence, demanding accountability over the paper leak, action against the police crackdown on student protesters and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress Condemns Police Action

Reacting to the detentions, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla accused the police of using excessive force against the protesters. "They have detained our leaders using police force. They were brutally put inside the buses. This is absolutely wrong," Shukla told ANI.

Congress MP Hibi Eden alleged that the protest had been peaceful and criticised the police action against Opposition leaders and parliamentarians. "The students of this country have been demonstrating very peacefully for the past many days on a very important issue. The future of our country is dependent on this particular exam, and the integrity of this particular exam has been lost... Our demand is to sack the Minister of HRD, of Education, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan. That is the sole reason we have been protesting very peacefully," Eden said. He further alleged that the police acted with excessive force during the protest. "Unfortunately, the Delhi Police, which is being controlled by the Government of India, has arrested us. Even women parliamentarians suffered injuries. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been detained. We are now at the police station. This was a ruthless and provocative action by the police, and we totally condemn it. We will continue this protest inside and outside Parliament," he said.

Heightened Political Confrontation

The detentions followed a day of heightened political confrontation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police brutality against student protesters. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained while leading the demonstration at Lok Kalyan Marg, where Congress leaders alleged excessive use of force against students protesting over the examination controversy.

The developments also came shortly after Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of changing his demands after the government agreed to discuss issues related to NEET in Parliament. Congress, however, has maintained that the Centre must accept responsibility for the paper leak, order a comprehensive discussion on the education system and ensure accountability for the police action against student protesters.