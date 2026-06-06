Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Council of Ministers for a 'Sneha Milan' interaction, reviving a pre-Covid tradition. They reaffirmed their collective commitment to the state's peace and development.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with the Members of the State Council of Ministers, over an interaction "Sneha Milan" at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, a press release said.

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As a part of the interaction with the Chief Minister and the other Council of Ministers, Governor Acharya exchanged views on issues of public importance and reaffirmed the collective commitment to peace, progress, prosperity, and inclusive development of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma and the Members of the Council of Ministers expressed their gratitude to the Governor for hosting the interaction and reiterated their commitment to working tirelessly for the development of Assam and the well-being of its people, the release said.

It may be noted that Lok Bhavan (erstwhile Raj Bhavan) used to host the new Council of Ministers after their swearing in. The practice was discontinued in the wake of Covid pandemic. However, this time, at the special instance of Governor Acharya, the practice has been revived. The programme included a commemorative group photograph.

Assam Cabinet Expanded

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister expanded his cabinet on Friday with 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) taking oath as the cabinet ministers in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party's State government.

Among the new faces inducted into the ministry are BJP MLAs Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi and Sushanta Borgohain. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta, who served as a minister in the previous NDA government, has also been included in the new council of ministers. Former Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary is another new entrant in the ministerial team Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu are the other MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 12 legislators as ministers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present on the occasion. (ANI)