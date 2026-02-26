UP CM Yogi Adityanath met the Indian diaspora in Japan. On a visit to Singapore, he secured investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, with MoUs for Rs 60,000 crore finalised, aiming to make UP a $1 trillion economy.

CM Yogi Interacts with Indian Diaspora in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Japan, met people and children of Indian origin while on his way to Yamanashi. Members of the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Several children touched his feet as a mark of respect and recited Sanskrit shlokas during the interaction. The Chief Minister appreciated the children for staying connected to Indian culture and traditions while living abroad. He later gifted chocolates to the children and interacted with their families.

UP Secures Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals from Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24, said the state received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during his engagements, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister's official handle stated, "To boost investment in Uttar Pradesh, we have received investment proposals worth up to ₹1 lakh crore in Singapore, along with MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore that have been finalised. All of these will prove to be milestones in the direction of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy."

Pitches UP as Secure Investment Hub

Earlier in Singapore, CM Yogi pitched his state as a secure and fast-growing destination for global investment. Assuring business leaders of a good environment in the state, the Chief Minister said, "I can assure you that every investment coming into Uttar Pradesh is secured. We not only gave a safe environment, but also showed how to connect scale with skill and speed. "He added that the state has established a new identity focused on transformation and growth.

Highlights State's Economic Growth

Highlighting India's broader economic progress, the Chief Minister said the country has advanced significantly over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. Adityanath noted that Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore in the past nine years, contributing 9.5 per cent to India's GDP. He described the state as a "dream destination" for investment and a top achiever in Ease of Doing Business and deregulation rankings.

Emphasising infrastructure readiness, he cited the availability of a large land bank, skilled manpower, and connectivity through projects such as the dedicated freight corridor.CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We have infrastructure and land bank in Uttar Pradesh. Investing in UP is easy because of the availability of trained and skilled manpower, a large land bank, and a dedicated freight corridor. "

Inviting global investors to partner in the state's growth story, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh offers safety, stability, and speed across sectors, positioning itself as a key engine of India's economic growth.

CM Yogi Adityanath was on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore. (ANI)