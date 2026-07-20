Congress MP Pawan Khera supported the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament over alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities. He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and transparency in examinations.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Monday supported the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, asserting that the government is supposed to listen to the voice of the people. Protests over the alleged examination irregularities intensified in the national capital as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament during the opening day of the Monsoon Session, Khera questioning the government, said, "Where else should protests be held if not outside Parliament? Naturally, we will protest where you can see and hear us". The Congress MP also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG Paper leaks. "Where else should protests be held if not outside Parliament? Naturally, we will protest where you can see and hear us--after all, you are supposed to listen to the voice of the people. When the youth of the country come to your doorstep to make their voices heard and express their outrage, you get scared. What kind of democracy is this? Accept our demands: have Dharmendra Pradhan resign, ensure transparency in exams, and stop playing with the future of the youth--then you will receive full cooperation..." said Khera.

Congress Condemns Police Action

Alongside Pawan Khera, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the police action against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, and accused the Centre of being unwilling to discuss issues related to the education policy in Parliament. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that while the Opposition was seeking a discussion on pressing concerns in the education sector, students protesting on the issue were being met with force. "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They are our children," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Delhi Police Refutes Detention Claims

Reacting to allegations of detaining Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, the Delhi Police termed the reports 'entirely false', stating that he was "available on stage." In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

Stormy Start to Monsoon Session

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Security was heightened in the New Delhi district in view of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remaining in force.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Congress-led Opposition members demanded discussions on the two issues, leading to repeated sloganeering and adjournments.

Both Houses were eventually adjourned for the day and will reconvene on Tuesday at 11 am. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue until August 13. (ANI)