Campaigning in Lakhimpur, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma noted high enthusiasm among women and youth. He called Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur 'A+' seats, crediting his government and PM Modi for the expected one-sided vote for the BJP alliance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday conducted a campaign rally in Lakhimpur ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections.

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Earlier in the day, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the growing enthusiasm among women and youth in the upcoming elections, saying that public meetings are seeing strong participation from women, while rallies are attracting large numbers of young voters. Speaking to ANI, CM Sarma added that he campaigned on two seats in Assam, including Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, noting that while the last election kept them tense until the final counting, these two seats have now turned A+. He credited both his government's work and the major initiatives for Assam led by PM Modi, adding that voters are likely to support the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance overwhelmingly .

Sarma Credits Women, Youth for 'A+' Performance

"You will find women at public meetings and youth at public rallies. So, there is great enthusiasm among women and youth. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result. I campaigned on two seats today in Assam - Dhakuakhana and Lakhmipur. In the last election, we were tense until the counting was complete for the last polling station. But these two seats have now turned A+. With the work done by us and the big works done for Assam by PM Modi, people are going to vote for BJP-AGP-BPF alliance one sided," said the Assam chief minister.

Election Strategy and Majority Aspirations

He acknowledged that infiltration remains a concern but emphasised that his party is fully prepared for the election, asserting confidence in victory while noting that heavy topics need not dominate the campaign.

The Chief Minister further asserted that there are "no targets" in politics, affirming the possibility of receiving a "thumping majority" in the upcoming elections.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. (ANI)

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