BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi expressed confidence in his party's prospects, claiming Assam will have a "BJP-led government" with Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM again, ahead of the vote counting for the 2026 Assembly Elections.

Pradyut Bordoloi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dispur Assembly constituency, on Monday expressed confidence over the party's prospects, claiming that Assam will have a "BJP-led government" ahead of the counting of votes for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Speaking to ANI, Bordoloi said, "The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP-led NDA. I'm sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the Chief Minister again."

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Vote Counting Underway Across Assam

Meanwhile, counting agents of various political parties arrive at the strong room of five Legislative Assembly constituencies under Kamrup (Metro) district at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati ahead of counting.

The counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state is scheduled to begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements and monitoring by election authorities.

The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM, and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM.

The Election Commission has designated 52 distinct counting locations across 35 districts, ranging from prestigious universities to local school halls, to serve as the nerve centres for the counting process. Locations include Bodoland University (Kokrajhar), Bhattadev University (Bajali), Nalbari College, and Karimganj College. Several Higher Secondary (HS) and Multi-Purpose (MP) schools are also utilised, such as Govt Boys HS & MP School in Kokrajhar and Dawson HS & MP School in Nagaon. In districts like Goalpara, Majuli, and Dima Hasao, the counting will take place at the Office of the District Commissioner. Additionally, venues such as the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro) and the Inter-State Truck Terminal in Cachar have also been utilised for the counting process.

As the state prepares for the final count, these locations are under multi-tier security cordons. In Lakhimpur district, authorities have established a rigorous three-layer security cordon at the Lakhimpur Government Higher Secondary School to safeguard the integrity of the process for five key Assembly constituencies.

In Sivasagar district alone, 391 officials have been deployed to oversee the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies.

BJP Eyes Third Term, Exit Polls Predict Victory

Assam went to the polls in the first phase of the election on April 9. The BJP-led alliance is looking for a third straight victory in the polls in a state which has traditionally been a Congress bastion.

Congress stitched a six-party alliance to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and present a united face in front of the people in the northeastern state. The state has 126 assembly seats. Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats. JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others. (ANI)