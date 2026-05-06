Following BJP's win in Assam, Congress's victorious candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed expressed concerns over the results and the role of EVMs, stating that people are 'stunned'. He said the party leadership would investigate the matter.

Congress Winner Raises EVM Concerns

Following the Assam Assembly election results, Congress's victorious candidate from Chenga, Abdur Rahim Ahmed, expressed his respect for the people's decision while raising concerns over the outcome and the role of EVMs in the process. Talking to ANI, Ahmed said, "One has to respect the people's decision in the election, but there are many questions in the minds of many people. People are stunned that such a result came about."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also highlighted the ongoing doubts regarding the election process, stating, "There's also a big issue surrounding the EVMs. There's a lot of doubt in people's minds regarding their impact on the results." Ahmed further mentioned that the party leadership would investigate the issue. "I think our party leadership will hold a meeting and investigate this matter. We need to address the concerns raised by the people and ensure the process is fair for everyone," he further said.

Party Leadership Vows to Protect Electoral Integrity

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking on the EVMs & electoral process, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the party will ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is protected. He noted that an impeachment motion was raised against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar because of questions raised by LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the past regarding fairness, transparency, and accuracy that remained unanswered. "At the same time, our petition is pending in the Supreme Court. We also brought a no-confidence motion against the Election Commissioner. Congress and other parties have initiated this process because many questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the past regarding fairness, transparency and accuracy have never been answered.

We all understand how the ECI is working. We will pursue all means possible to protect the integrity of the electoral process. My only concern is that this BJP leadership does not believe in a neutral and fair electoral process. They believe in 'one nation, one party', and for that, they have to finish off other parties. The way to finish other parties is to completely destabilise the electoral process. This is leading India into a dangerous process," he said.

Assam Assembly Election Results

The remarks come after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. Allies Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress managed 15 seats. (ANI)