Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma denied Congress's 'shameful' allegations of owning foreign assets, accusing the party of using AI-generated and photoshopped content to defame her family ahead of the state assembly elections.

Assam Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Monday denied allegations made by the Congress party that she or her family have assets or business interests in Dubai or abroad, calling the claims "shameful". She accused the Congress of running a campaign to malign her family, and said the party is relying on AI-generated and photoshopped content to defame people.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "It seems that a mad dog has bitten them and from the top rung of the Congress to the lowest rung, I believe that they don't have anything else to do except defaming people, that too with AI-generated and totally photoshopped content. One more thing which they have done well is set up a playbook... It is an example set to the entire Assamese society by a very veteran party, which is very shameful. I think they have gone berserk... For the last two years, they have been doing every little thing to defame me, my daughter, my son; we are nowhere related to politics."

Sharma Refutes Specific Allegations

She said the allegations made by Congress were baseless and showed a lack of understanding of the law. "The kind of allegations they are making. If we check with the Indian Passport Act, it says what kind of foolish things they have done. India doesn't allow any dual citizenship, and they are talking about 3 passports, and according to them, I'm supposed to be an Egyptian national, and they are talking about the golden visa... It is like a mad dog running anywhere..." she said.

Sharma also rejected claims about owning property in Dubai. "They have given a room number in a hotel in Dubai. What kind of property is that? If I had a property, I would buy a house, but I don't own a hotel room. This is the kind of stupidity that they have done. If they have done such a forging, they should have done their homework... It is like a cow climbing a tree..." she said.

'Counter Against Chief Minister'

She repeated that the Opposition should have verified facts before making such claims. "Actually, if they have done such a forging, they should have done their homework. Without homework, it is like a cow climbing a tree. So it is also found that the link of the Pakistani social media groups is helping them to create some kind of... Yes, now I think it is directly a counter against the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma because the kind of wave that Assam is having for the BJP," she added.

Sharma further said that such allegations reflect frustration within the Congress. "Congress is nowhere surfacing anywhere. The frustrations are showing up in form of degeneration of a women's fame, degeneration showing the wrong pattern in a society, inciting youngsters to do all the wrong things. They are setting a playbook for the upcoming generations and it is very shameful for a party like Congress to do that," she said.

Congress Leaders Make Allegations

Her remarks come amid a political row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over allegations related to her. At a press conference on Sunday, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns three passports and that the family runs a business worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied the claims and said he would file a defamation case.

Gaurav Gogoi's Questions on X

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi raised a series of questions on X regarding foreign assets and passport details of the Chief Minister and his family. He wrote, "Himanta Biswa Sarma should answer the following questions. Does the wife of Himanta Sarma hold a Golden visa for Dubai? Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma own properties in Dubai? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma operate a business in a foreign country? And has Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit?" He added, "Himanta Biswa Sarma should welcome an investigation if he has nothing to hide."

CM Sarma Threatens Legal Action

Responding to the controversy, the Chief Minister referred to the St. Kitts forgery case and warned of legal action over false claims. He said his legal team is already working on the matter. In a post on X, Sarma said, "Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law--my legal team is already at work."

The political confrontation has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)