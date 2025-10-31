Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a statue of Bhupen Hazarika and a new 'Gaurav Path' in Lakhimpur. He also distributed Rs 10,000 each to over 27,000 women SHG members in Sadiya to boost female entrepreneurship.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Khelmati in North Lakhimpur town of Lakhimpur district.

According to the release, the statue has been constructed by the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board at a cost of Rs 40 lakh (approximate) as part of the year-long centenary celebrations of the legendary singer's birth anniversary.

CM inaugurates 'Gaurav Path'

Later, Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated the newly constructed 'Gaurav Path' in North Lakhimpur town.

"Fulfilling a long-cherished aspiration of the residents of the town, the 0.54-km-long road stretch has been developed under the Chief Minister's Urban Road Development Scheme for the year 2023-24", a release said.

Built at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore, the project connects the National Highway near Shiv Mandir to the North Lakhimpur College Chariali through the NT Diversion Road in Ward No. 14 of the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board.

Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, MLAs Naba Kumar Doley, Manab Deka, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Sushanta Borgohain, Chairperson of the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board Krishnadhar Sen, District Commissioner Pranabjyoti Kakoti, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Financial Aid for Women Entrepreneurs

Earlier, in a strong step towards strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed cheques containing seed capital of Rs. 10,000 each to 27,573 women beneficiaries from Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for Sadiya Legislative Assembly at a programme held at Sadiya, a press release said.

The initiative reflects the Government of Assam's commitment to empowering women with financial independence and enabling them to play a transformative role in the state's rural economy.

Under the abhiyan, in Sadiya constituency 26,342 beneficiaries belong to rural areas and 1231 urban areas, as stated in a release.

