In a strong step towards strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed cheques containing seed capital of Rs. 10,000 each to 27,573 women beneficiaries from Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for Sadiya Legislative Assembly at a programme held at Sadiya, a press release said.

According to the release, the initiative reflects the Government of Assam's commitment to empowering women with financial independence and enabling them to play a transformative role in the state's rural economy. Under the abhiyan, 26,342 beneficiaries belong to rural areas and 1,231 to urban areas in the Sadiya constituency.

A Vision for Assam's Women

Addressing the beneficiaries at a programme held at Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School playground, Chief Minister Sarma said that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state government aims to build a new Assam where women can live with dignity as the pillars of their households.

Dr. Sarma stated that the state has about four lakh self-help groups involving over 40 lakh women. "Since the formation of these groups, women have stepped beyond their homes, established linkages with banks, learned about various government schemes, and begun taking active roles in community work. Women's self-help groups in Assam have borrowed nearly Rs 21,000 crore from banks and have been repaying their loans."

"With about ninety-nine per cent of women repaying their loans promptly, Assam's self-help groups have earned nationwide admiration. Several groups have received invitations from other states to share their experiences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited Assam's "Lakhpati Baideus" to Delhi to participate in the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. The SHGs from Assam have participated in major exhibitions across the country, where they displayed and sold their products, earning wide appreciation," CM Sarma said.

Inspired by PM Modi's 'Lakhpati Baideus' Vision

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared his vision of creating three crore "Lakhpati Baideus" in India during a meeting in Jorhat and had advised Assam to work toward empowering its women accordingly. Inspired by the Prime Minister's call, the state government, after due discussion with successful women entrepreneurs, has launched MMUA to help the women in Assam become financially independent.

Success Stories from Sadiya

CM Sarma highlighted how women, through their involvement in self-help groups, have strengthened both their families and the state's economy. Citing examples from the Sadiya constituency, the Chief Minister mentioned the success of Monika Das, a member of the Borshi Self-Help Group from Sonowal village No. 1. Using a loan of one lakh rupees through the group's bank linkage and support from the State Livelihood Mission, she established a shoe and sandal business. She now earns about Rs 8,500 per month, improving her family's standard of living.

Similarly, Nibharati Gogoi, a member of the Jugamiya Self-Help Group from Kapoupathar, engaged in integrated farming. With a combined investment of Rs. 1 lakh and a loan of Rs. 20,000 from her group, she ventured into fishery, livestock, turmeric, paddy, betel nut, and vegetable cultivation. Recently, she added tailoring to her work and earns about Rs. 12,000 per month, a release said. The Chief Minister noted that the Sadiya constituency has many such inspiring examples.

Government's Faith and Financial Commitment

"The State government has complete faith in the strength and capability of Assam's women. History has shown that Assamese women succeed in every task they undertake. They have always played a vital role in guiding society."

"To enable 40 lakh women to contribute to strengthening the market economy, the government decided to provide them with an opportunity. Acknowledging that MMUA is a major step for a state with limited financial resources like Assam," he said that implementing the scheme required nearly Rs 4000 crore. Over the past two years, the government has gradually accumulated funds, making the implementation of this initiative possible.

Broader Governance and Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister noted that the present State government aims to bring positive changes to women's lives in Assam. "The government is moving toward introducing a law in the Assam Legislative Assembly to prohibit polygamy, which will be presented in the upcoming November session. The government's strict actions against child marriage have nearly ended the practice in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He observed that people are now witnessing the benefits of schemes such as free admissions, financial support for marriage, distribution of bicycles and scooters, and the Orunodoi scheme. The government continues to increase the Orunodoi fund, and from January 1 next year, each Orunodoi beneficiary will receive an additional Rs. 250 per month for purchasing LPG cylinders.

He said that thirty thousand families in Sadiya Legislative Assembly Constituency have already benefited from the Orunodoi scheme, as he announced that another three thousand eligible families who have not yet been included will now receive approval. Families with ration cards will also begin to get sugar, lentils, and salt at subsidised prices from December.

Speaking about development in Sadiya, the Chief Minister highlighted various government initiatives such as electrification of remote villages like Amarapur, road and flood control projects, and granting land rights to those previously deprived. The administration is preparing to distribute land titles to five thousand families in Amarapur. He remarked that Sadiya has now developed into a growing and prosperous district compared to its condition in 2001.

Tea Tribe Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala, MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Bolin Chetia, Snajay Kishan, Suren Phukan, Mission Director ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)