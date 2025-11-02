Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, securing 3 new Amrit Bharat trains, a new Umrangso-Lanka rail link, and expediting the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line to boost regional connectivity and trade.

Assam to Get Major Railway Boost

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met with Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss expanding railway infrastructure in the state. The meeting resulted in several key decisions aimed at enhancing connectivity in the state. Three new Amrit Bharat trains will be introduced to and from Assam, improving connectivity and travel convenience for the people. A new rail link will be established between Umrangso town and Lanka in Hojai district, enhancing regional connectivity. Work will be expedited on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu, enhancing regional trade and connectivity in Bhutan. More major trains will transit through Assam, stopping in the state, providing greater access to rail services for the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcomes, highlighting the importance of these projects in improving connectivity and boosting economic development in the state. He thanked Minister Vaishnaw for his support and commitment to Assam's development.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said, "Had a very productive meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji this morning. We deliberated on the following key issues to expand railway's footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people: 3 new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam, a new rail link from the picturesque Umrangso town to Lanka in Hojai district, expediting work on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, and more stoppages in Assam of all major trains transiting through the state."

CM Launches Development Projects in Morigaon

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed AYUSH hospital at Mikirbheta in Morigaon district on Saturday. He also launched the distribution of the first instalment of seed capital under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), presenting cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 36,367 female beneficiaries from the Morigaon Legislative Assembly constituency, including 32,951 from rural areas and 3,416 from urban areas.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a new circuit house in Morigaon, involving an investment of Rs 15 crore.

Built on 15 bighas of land in Mikirbheta, the 50-bed AYUSH hospital will feature a main multi-storey building with 40 beds in the general ward and 10 private rooms. Designed as a modern, fully equipped centre for traditional, holistic, and alternative medicine, the hospital aims to strengthen the AYUSH sector and promote health services focused on balanced lifestyles.

Fulfilling PM Modi's 'Lakhpati Baideos' Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jorhat nearly two years ago. "The State government had taken several women belonging to self-help groups to that event. The Prime Minister there expressed his vision to empower three crore women across India as 'Lakhpati Baideos'. Inspired by this, the Assam government set a goal to create 30 lakh such women through self-help groups and launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to fulfil that commitment," he said. (ANI)