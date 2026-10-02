During a campaign visit in Silchar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had a hilarious encounter with a local man who requested a brand-new iPhone for his nephew. The interaction went viral, with netizens praising the CM's approachable nature.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encountered a hilarious interaction with a man during his visit to Silchar to campaign for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections on Wednesday, September 30.

Silchar Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place from Saturday, October 3, 2026, with counting scheduled for October 6, and Himanta Biswa Sarma was campaigning extensively for the party's candidates, taking a brief moment to connect with locals amidst the charged political atmosphere.

Himanta was interacting with locals in Silchar, where the Assam Chief Minister responded with a smile, engaging in lighthearted banter that immediately won over the crowd. However, a man caught him entirely off guard when the local resident boldly bypassed political queries to ask the Chief Minister for a brand-new smartphone.

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‘Old or New iPhone?’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is fondly called ‘Mama’ by many across the state, was interacting with locals in front of one of the Silchar branches of State Bank of India (SBI) when he came across a man who had approached him out of the blue, sparking an instant exchange that quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

In a video posted by the Assam Chief Minister on his Instagram handle, which went viral on social media, Himanta was seen having light-hearted conversations with a local man before the latter surprised him by making an unusual request for an iPhone.

The BJP leader asked the man whether he wanted ‘old or new’ model and to which, he replied by saying that he wanted a brand-new one, prompting a hearty laugh from the Chief Minister and leaving the crowd thoroughly amused. Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed to get him one before leaving with a reassuring smile.

“Okay, I’ll get you an iPhone.” Assam CM said.

It was reported that the man's request for an iPhone from Himanta Biswa Sarma was for his nephew rather than for himself, adding an even more endearing family touch to the already viral interaction.

Social Media Users React to Assam CM's Hilarious iPhone Interaction

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s viral interaction with a local man in Silchar, requesting an iPhone from him, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing their own humorous takes on the exchange.

Taking to their X handles, many users reacted to the unusual request, with some praising the man's confidence and innocence while others joined in with their own humorous iPhone requests. One suggested giving him a task rather than directly giving him an iPhone.

Some described the interaction as an example of the Chief Minister's casual and approachable nature with the public. A few humorously asked for an iPhone for themselves, while another user requested a Samsung phone, saying that his own device had stopped working.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma is serving his second term as Assam Chief Minister after having previously completed his full five-year term from 2021 to 2026.

Under Himanta’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA swept the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections this year, winning 102 out of 126 seats, with the Saffron Party grabbing 82 seats.

Also Read: Assam Governor leads Padayatra against drug abuse, culminates in Guwahati