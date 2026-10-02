Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched bamboo bicycles in Guwahati, a project by Pune-based Bamboo India. With a Rs 15 crore investment, the initiative aims to make Assam a sustainable transport hub, creating jobs and producing 1,000 bikes monthly.

Scripting a new chapter in sustainable transportation in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally launched bicycles made from bamboo at a programme held at Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan in Uzanbazar in Guwahati on Friday.

Project Details and Investment

It may be noted that Pune-based Bamboo India Private Limited has undertaken this innovative initiative to manufacture bicycles from bamboo. With the objective of developing Assam as an important hub in the country for bamboo bicycle manufacturing and sustainable transportation, the project entails an investment of approximately Rs. 15 crore. The project is expected to generate 50 to 100 direct employment opportunities in its first year. In the initial phase, the company has planned to manufacture approximately 1,000 bicycles every month.

CM's Vision and Government Support

Appreciating this innovative initiative, Chief Minister Sarma said that he was delighted to witness this innovative initiative involving the use of bamboo in bicycle manufacturing on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He said that the Pune-based industrial enterprise has already been manufacturing several products, including toothbrushes and combs, using bamboo from Assam.

In view of the company's use of bamboo from Assam for manufacturing its products, the State Government has invited the company to establish an industry in Assam. Responding to the State Government's invitation, Bamboo India Private Limited proposed the manufacture of bicycles from bamboo; the Chief Minister said that the company has now undertaken the initiative to manufacture such bicycles at the Bamboo Park in Chaygaon. He said that the bamboo bicycles formally launched today would be displayed at various parks across Guwahati to obtain feedback from the general public. If the public response is positive, State Government would extend its support to bamboo bicycle manufacturing in the future, the Chief Minister added.

He also informed that the quality and safety of the manufactured bicycles have been certified by recognised institutions such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Untapped Potential of Assam's Bamboo

Sarma also highlighted the immense potential for establishing various industries based on the abundant bamboo resources of Assam. He said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the historic step of reclassifying bamboo from a tree to a grass, the manufacture of various products through bamboo-based industries has increased significantly.

Noting that nearly 800 different products can be manufactured from bamboo, which has diverse applications, the Chief Minister said that high-quality tiles, methanol, ethanol and even sustainable aviation fuel can be produced from bamboo. Referring to the extensive research being undertaken globally on bamboo, the Chief Minister said that as a result of such research and technological advancements, bamboo would transform into a valuable resource over the next 10 years. This, he said, would significantly benefit the bamboo growers of the State as well.

He further said that if the experiment of manufacturing bicycles from bamboo proves successful, Assam would be able to take a significant step forward in the field of sustainable transportation.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Dr Meenakshi Ganeshan, Founder and Director of Bamboo India Private Limited Yogesh Suresh Sinde, and several other dignitaries were present at the programme. (ANI)