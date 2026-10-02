Speaking on K Kamaraj's death anniversary, K Annamalai called for greater participation of women in politics, urging them to contest upcoming local body and Assembly elections on behalf of the 'We The Leaders' movement.

K Annamalai on Friday called for greater participation of women in politics and said women should come forward to contest the upcoming local body and Assembly elections on behalf of the “We The Leaders” movement. Speaking at an event organised on Kamaraj's death anniversary, Annamalai said “We The Leaders Kamarajar Awards” were presented to women achievers for their contributions.

Honouring Kamaraj's Legacy

Recalling the contribution of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, he said Kamaraj played a key role in expanding education in the State and establishing thousands of schools. He added that Kamaraj continued to remain relevant in public life even decades after his death.

'We The Leaders' Movement Initiatives

Highlighting the activities of the “We The Leaders” movement, Annamalai said around 6,000 metric tonnes of waste and garbage had been cleared across Tamil Nadu. He said efforts were also being undertaken to revive water bodies and rivers that had been lost over the years. He said the movement had set a target of planting 50 lakh trees across Tamil Nadu and had already planted around 13.7 lakh trees.

Ensuring Safety for Women and Children

Speaking about crimes against women and children, Annamalai said several cases of sexual assault had been reported in Tamil Nadu during the past five years and stressed the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of women and children. Referring to the POCSO case involving Gem Granites owner Veeramani, he said the accused had been arrested after several years, and the Goondas Act had subsequently been invoked against him.

"A 10-km awareness programme Marathon for women and children would be organised in the Avinashi area on October 11. The movement would also establish an Abdul Kalam Centre on October 15," he added.

Push for Greater Women's Representation in Governance

“We want our women to be strong and fearless and come out of their homes without fear," he said. He said several programmes aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women were being organised across Tamil Nadu by the movement.

Annamalai also urged women to enter electoral politics and contest the upcoming local body and Assembly elections. He said women should come forward as candidates on behalf of the “We The Leaders” movement.

He also welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to have eight women ministers in the Cabinet, and said women's representation in governance should be increased further.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stated commitment to women's representation, Annamalai said the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament would be implemented soon, and expressed confidence that women would also receive greater representation in other important positions.

“Men and women are equal. If we come to power, we will provide 50 per cent representation for women in governance," he added. (ANI)