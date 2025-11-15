Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to 32,860 women SHG members in Dhemaji under the MMUA scheme. The initiative aims to make women 'lakhpati' and foster financial independence in the state.

In an initiative reflecting the state government's commitment to empowering women with financial independence and enabling them to play a transformative role in the state's economic growth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed the first instalments of Rs 10,000 each to 32,860 SHG members under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Sissiborgaon Legislative Assembly Constituency in Dhemaji. It is worth noting that among the recipients, 31,556 women reside in rural areas, while 1,304 live in urban areas.

Making Women 'Lakhpati' Through MMUA

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the government launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to help women in Assam become 'lakhpati'.

Continuing, the Chief Minister said the state has four lakh self-help groups that have already received support through revolving funds and various other schemes. "However, to help the women members in these groups become 'lakhpati', the government decided to give them personal financial assistance. So far, women from self-help groups in 37 assembly constituencies have received Rs. 10,000 each under MMUA," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the utility of this seed capital, CM Sarma said that when the women beneficiaries belonging to a particular SGH deposit the first instalment of Rs. 10,000 to create a pool of funds in their self-help groups, they create a capital base of Rs. 1 lakh. They can then start a business together with this capital. They can also start a business on their own or use the funds to expand an existing family business. He moreover said that the government will review the use of the capital after six to seven months. If the women beneficiaries use the initial instalment, Rs. 10,000 productively, they will receive Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 in the next phases. The women beneficiaries who will receive all three instalments from the government will definitely become 'lakhpati'.

Success Stories from Sissiborgaon

Mentioning the success of Lakhpati Baideu in the Sissiborgaon constituency, Assam CM said that Nayanti Gogoi of Jonaki Self Help Group under Birangana CLF, started an enterprise named 'Gogoi Handloom' and now earns Rs 70,000 per month by producing and selling mekhela chadar, muga cloth, and gamosa. Dipamoni Bhuyan of Dipshikha Self Help Group under Sristi CLF earns Rs 15,000 per month through broiler farming. He said that if these two women can achieve success through their entrepreneurship, then the other women can also become 'lakhpati' in their respective areas of interest.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant Assam

The Chief Minister stated that the government aims to build a self-reliant family, raise a lakhpati baideu from every family, ensure quality higher education for children, create an environment that helps young people establish enterprises, and provide government jobs based on merit. He said the government introduced schemes such as 'Orunodoi', MMUA, the Nijut Moina Scheme and several others to build a new Assam.

CM Sarma added that the government will include another 3,000 women from Sissiborgaon in the Orunodoi Scheme and that any eligible woman left out will receive the benefit later. He said that Orunodoi is a government initiative that has raised the respect and dignity of women at home.

Development Initiatives in Sissiborgaon

Speaking about steps taken so far for the people of Sissiborgaon, the Chief Minister said the government has declared 35 non-cadastral villages as cadastral villages under Mission Basundhara 3.0. He said the development of the four-lane national highway that runs eighty-one kilometres through Sissiborgaon offers strong prospects for a new era of connectivity for the people of Sissiborgaon and Jonai.

Work to improve infrastructure continues at Machkhowa Higher Secondary School, Sissi Chariali Higher Secondary School, and Sissimukh Higher Secondary School.

CM Sarma stated that in Sissiborgaon, 29,969 women receive benefits under the Orunodoi Scheme, and 54,631 ration cards have been distributed. Eighteen thousand three hundred eighty-eight have received twenty instalments under the PM Kisan Scheme, and they will receive the twenty-first instalment on the nineteenth of November, the Chief Minister added.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Bhuban Pegu, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, CEM Deuri Autonomous Council Bhaibav Deuri, CEM Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tankeswar Sonowal, Mission Director ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.