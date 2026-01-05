Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disbursed Rs 10,000 seed capital to over 54,000 women in Mangaldoi and Sarupathar. He also launched several infra projects, including a women's college, a school, a mini stadium, and various roads.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed seed capital fund cheques involving Rs 10,000 to each of the 31,017 women in the Mangaldoi constituency and 23,754 women in the Sarupathar constituency at two different programmes held at Mangaldoi and Sarupathar, respectively.

Development Blitz in Mangaldoi

On the occasion in the Mangaldoi constituency, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a 16-flat residential building for police personnel constructed at a cost of Rs 38 crore, and also inaugurated the Women's Model College at Kharupetia, constructed at a cost of Rs 28.91 crore.

Inaugurations in Sarupathar Constituency

Meanwhile, continuing the development journey in the Sarupathar constituency, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Barpathar Higher Secondary School building. He also inaugurated the Lovelina Borgohain Multipurpose Sports Project (Mini Stadium) at Naharbari in Sarupathar, constructed at a cost of Rs. 12 crore, the Barpathar Childrens Park, built at a cost of Rs. 2 crore, and the Barpathar Gelabeel Duboroni Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. He further virtually laid the foundation stone for the Barpathar-Golaghat Road (Phase I) to be constructed at a project cost of Rs. 25 crore.

Empowering Assam's Women

Speaking in the Mangaldoi constituency, the Chief Minister said that a total of Rs. 31 crore was distributed today, with Rs. 10,000 each provided to 31,017 women in the constituency. He stated that steps have been taken to distribute a total of Rs. 3,200 crore as seed capital among 32 lakh women in Assam.

Stating that no previous government had accorded such respect to women in the state, he said that financial assistance under the Orunodoi Scheme has been provided to 40 lakh women, entrepreneurship funds to 32 lakh women, and benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme to six lakh girl students. He further stated that women receiving Orunodoi benefits on the 10th of every month have now become earning members of their families, on par with men.

He announced that an additional 2,000 women in the Mangaldoi constituency would be brought under the ambit of the Orunodoi Scheme. Referring to the support extended through various government schemes, the Chief Minister said that poor and lower-middle-class families in the State are now free from anxiety. He announced that on 20 February, Orunodoi beneficiaries would receive Rs 8000 in a single payment. He further announced that monthly financial assistance would also be provided to male students, similar to that given to girl students pursuing college education.

Vision to Create 'Lakhpati' Women

Stating that the government aims to free women from worries of household expenses and mould them into 'Lakhpati', the Chief Minister said that providing Rs 10,000 each to women would involve an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore. However, if all these women become 'Lakhpati' and generate business worth Rs 1 lakh per year, it would add Rs 32,000 crore annually to Assam's economy. He emphasised that the rural economy would strengthen only when women become 'Lakhpati'. He said that Mangaldoi alone has 10,000 Lakhpati Baideu. Citing an example, he said that Kalyani Deka, a member of the Navajyoti Self-Help Group under the Pushpali Gramya Sangathan in West Mangaldoi Development Block, earns nearly Rs 16,000 per month through poultry, fishery, vermicompost, mushroom cultivation and paddy farming. Similarly, Mamoni Biswas, a member of the Shantidham Self-Help Group in East Mangaldoi Development Block, earns nearly Rs. 26,000 per month through the sale of bamboo products.

MMUA: A Phased Approach to Entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister said that MMUA was undertaken to help women stand on their own feet. He assured that the government would stand by women until SHG members are elevated to the level of Lakhpati. He clarified that the Rs. 10,000 provided under the scheme is only the first instalment. Upon productive utilisation of the seed capital Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 will be paid in subsequent instalments. He added that the mission has generated enthusiasm among the women to work hard, and not a single woman has misused the funds received so far.

Darrang's Developmental Strides

Highlighting the unprecedented development in Darrang district, the Chief Minister said that the construction of a Skill University and a Medical College is underway. Roads, bridges and embankments in Mangaldoi have improved significantly. He noted that the Guwahati Ring Road will touch Sipajhar, and the proposed Narengi-Kuruwa bridge will considerably reduce the distance between Sipajhar and Guwahati. He expressed confidence that in the next five years, Darrang would emerge as one of the most developed districts of Assam. He informed that 31,872 beneficiaries in the Mangaldoi constituency have been benefited under the Orunodoi Scheme, 3,217 girl students under the Nijut Moina Scheme, and 1,93,544 beneficiaries through ration cards.

Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs Basanta Das and Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi, ASRLM Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Initiatives and Announcements in Sarupathar

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also visited the Sarupathar Legislative Assembly constituency and inaugurated the newly constructed building of Barpathar Higher Secondary School. On the occasion, he said that steps have been taken to build Assamese-medium government schools as beautifully as private schools, and that all government schools across the state would be upgraded in a phased manner. He also announced that boys would receive benefits under the Babu Scheme, similar to the Nijut Moina Scheme for girls, and advised students to focus on their studies.

Later, addressing the cheque distribution programme in Sarupathar, the Chief Minister said that funds under MMUA have now been distributed in 67 Legislative Assembly constituencies across Assam. He stated that providing Rs 1,250 per month to each woman under the Orunodoi Scheme costs the government Rs. 500 crore per month, amounting to Rs. 6,000 crore annually. Describing Assam as the land of Kanaklata, Sati Sadhani, Sati Radhika and Bhogeshwari Phukonani, he said that the MMUA has awakened women's power across the State. He remarked that women attend the cheque distribution programmes not merely for money, but because the government has accorded them dignity and respect.

Highlighting development work in the Sarupathar constituency, the Chief Minister said that 33,387 women have benefited under the Orunodoi Scheme and that an additional 2,000 women will be newly included. He noted that a 22-km road from Naoghat Bridge to Sarupathar via Chungajan has been constructed at a cost of Rs 72.15 crore, and that two RCC bridges from Gargaon to Langthajan Road and from Uriamghat to Rajapukhuri Road are being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore. He said that the Sarupathar constituency has emerged as one of the most vibrant in Assam.

Securing Assam's Future

He stated that the government has taken several measures to safeguard Assam, including the deportation of illegal foreign nationals and eviction drives that have freed 1.5 lakh bighas of land. He further noted that there were zero rhino poaching incidents in Assam in 2025, and asserted that the present State government has fulfilled every promise it made.

The programme was attended by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan, Mission Director ASRLM Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, along with several dignitaries. (ANI)