Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the first instalment of financial aid to 9,964 young entrepreneurs in Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hojai districts under the Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0 and inaugurated other projects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the distribution ceremony for the first instalment of financial assistance under Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0, held at Nehrubali in Nagaon district. He also unveiled a life-size statue of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala at Rupkonwar Chowk and formally inaugurated the Shraddhanjali Udyan, constructed at a cost of Rs. 25.34 crore, in Morikolong, Nagaon.

At the Nehrubali event, 9,964 young entrepreneurs from Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hojai districts received the first instalment of financial assistance. Of them, 4,196 beneficiaries are from Nagaon district, 2,944 from Morigaon district and 2,824 from Hojai district. Under the Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0, the first instalment has been distributed to 37,101 young entrepreneurs across 16 districts.

Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the scheme was launched to help Assam's youth become self-reliant. Following the disbursement of the first instalment, beneficiaries will undergo a three-day training programme. Upon completion of the training, they will receive the second instalment.

Monitoring and Support for Entrepreneurs

He further stated that the performance of entrepreneurs will be monitored and that, to ensure their success, CM Fellows have been appointed in every legislative assembly constituency. "These fellows will maintain regular contact with the beneficiaries, track business progress, and extend necessary guidance and support. Those who properly utilise the first instalment and subsequent instalments will be given to the beneficiaries. "Evaluation of the beneficiaries will be based on proper utilisation of funds, banking transactions, monthly income generated through the enterprise, and employment created for others," he said.

The Chief Minister described the scheme as one of the State government's most important initiatives. He noted that over the past five years, the government has created 1.60 lakh jobs. "However, government employees cannot create further employment opportunities. Assam now needs job creators, successful entrepreneurs under this scheme will be able to generate employment for many others," he said.

Fostering Industrialisation and Job Creation

The Chief Minister observed that a large number of youth from Assam migrate to other states in search of work, often earning low wages and leading difficult lives. He estimated that around 20 lakh youths from Assam are currently working outside the state. While the government has provided 1.60 lakh jobs, this alone cannot meet the employment needs of all youth. Therefore, emphasis has been placed on industrialisation, as industry generates multiple employment opportunities.

Citing examples, he mentioned the upcoming semiconductor project at Jagiroad, which is expected to generate employment for nearly 30,000 youths. "The project will also create demand for transport, shops and various services. Similarly, the proposed thermal power project in Dhubri will generate significant employment opportunities. Such growing industrial ecosystems will not only create jobs but also foster a new generation of entrepreneurs. It will also help bring back Assamese youth currently working outside the state," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that the financial assistance provided under the scheme marks the beginning of the beneficiaries' journey toward self-reliance. "The government plans to make 10 lakh youths self-reliant in the coming years," he said.

Calling upon the youth to commit themselves to building their careers and contributing to Assam's progress. "The new generation must resolve to script Assam's glorious future. We must never abandon the soil beneath our feet. Every Assamese must protect their market and land and gather the courage to work hard. Not through bandhs and slogans, but through hard work must we infuse new life into the Assamese nation," he said.

Statue and Park Inaugurations

Later, the Chief Minister unveiled a full-size statue of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala at Rupkonwar Chowk in Nagaon. He said that the statue, installed through the initiative of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, Nagaon Marwari Sammilani, Sadou Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav Committee and Nagaon Municipal Board, reflects the deep respect and reverence of the people of Nagaon for the legendary cultural icon and will inspire the younger generation. Describing Rupkonwar as a multifaceted genius, he highlighted his immense contributions to Assamese art and culture.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Shraddhanjali Udyan in the heart of Nagaon town. He said that the town has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, and these changes are now increasingly visible.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Ramakanta Deuri, Shashikanta Das, Jitu Goswami, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Shibu Mishra, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)