Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questions if the Modi govt has a "clueless foreign policy" or engaged in a "one-sided surrender" to the US, slamming an interim trade deal as a "trap" with huge concessions after a US court ruling.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned whether the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has a "clueless foreign policy" or has engaged in a "one-sided surrender" to the US, following the American apex court's dismissal of global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Kharge asked why the Centre did not wait for the US court's verdict before rushing into an interim trade deal, which he called a "trap deal." He criticised the deal's Joint Statement for including zero tariffs on several American exports, effectively opening India's agriculture to US goods, a plan to import USD 500 billion worth of US products, a halt on purchasing Russian oil that could hurt India's energy security, and multiple digital tax concessions. "Clueless Foreign Policy or One-Sided Surrender? Why did the Modi Govt not wait for the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs before rushing to fall into a TRAP DEAL, which extracted huge concessions from India? The Joint Statement spoke of zero tariffs on several American exports to India, virtually opening up India's agriculture to American goods, a plan to import USD 500 billion worth of US goods, a commitment to halt on purchasing Russian oil hurting our energy security and several tax concessions on the digital front," read the 'X' post from Kharge.

He further demanded that PM Modi clarify who pressured the government into compromising India's national interest and strategic autonomy. Kharge emphasised the need for a fair trade deal that safeguards the dignity of 140 crore Indians and protects the interests of farmers, workers, small businesses, and traders. "Modi ji must stand before Indians and tell the truth. What or Who pressured you into compromising India's national interest and strategic autonomy? Was it Epstein Files? Will the GOI wake up from its deep slumber and deliver a fair trade deal that preserves the self respect of 140 crore Indians and the interest of our farmers, workers, small businesses and traders?," the 'X' post added.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

Trump Vows New Tariffs

Terming the SC's ruling as a "terrible decision", Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. "Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," he said.

Court's Rationale and Dissent

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and the three liberal justices, held that the IEEPA does not explicitly authorise the president to levy duties--a power the Constitution assigns to Congress.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, supporting the administration's broader interpretation of emergency powers. The ruling invalidated billions of dollars in "reciprocal" and emergency tariffs, potentially requiring the government to refund approximately $130-$175 billion in collected revenue.