Four Indian Youth Congress leaders were arrested and taken to court following their protest at the AI Summit in Bharat Mandapam. The BJP responded with widespread protests across several states, condemning the Congress party's actions.

Youth Congress Leaders Face Court

Four Indian Youth Congress leaders arrested in connection with their protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam were brought to Patiala House Court on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. They will be produced in court today for further proceedings. Heavy security was deployed around the court as the leaders were brought from Tilak Marg police station, where they were initially detained.

BJP Condemns Congress, Stages Counter-Protests

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest on Saturday across multiple states against the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday. In Surat and Jammu, BJP cadres staged demonstrations against the Congress party, while in Delhi, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha held protests condemning the incident.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the Congress party, saying, "The people of the country are not going to forgive the Congress for this act. People from more than 80 countries came to the AI Summit, and everyone has wholeheartedly praised India's efforts."

A BJP Yuva Morcha worker said, "The Indian Youth Congress workers carried out a very shameful incident yesterday. For Rahul Gandhi, AI means anti-India. This protest sends a very wrong signal to the world. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party should apologise to the nation."

Protest Details and Police Action

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

On the other hand, Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress, who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI summit being held in the national capital, under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit".