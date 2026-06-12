Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for a 'Geographic Equity' framework at a NITI Aayog meet, urging a focus on broadening growth to all regions, especially the North East, to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday advocated for a new development framework centred on "Geographic Equity" during NITI Aayog's interaction with Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the North Eastern states in the national capital. He said, "India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 must focus not only on expanding economic growth but also on ensuring that growth reaches every region of the country."

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that "while the first phase of India's transformation was dedicated to accelerating growth, the next phase should concentrate on broadening the geography of growth so that all regions can participate fully in the opportunities created by development."

North East's Integration and Progress

Sarma noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East has moved from the margins of national discourse to the centre of policymaking. He highlighted major improvements in connectivity, infrastructure development, peace initiatives and the implementation of the Act East Policy, which have significantly enhanced the strategic importance of the region. According to the Chief Minister, these efforts have created a strong foundation for economic expansion and greater integration of the North East with the rest of the country.

Assam's Industrial Ascent

Referring to Assam's recent progress, Sarma said the "state is witnessing rising investor confidence and increasing investments across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and technology." He pointed to the upcoming Tata Semiconductor facility as an example of the state's growing industrial capabilities and asserted that Assam is no longer merely catching up with the rest of the country but is actively contributing to India's economic growth.

The Principle of 'Geographic Equity'

Despite the progress, the Chief Minister acknowledged that geography remains a major constraint for Assam and the wider North-Eastern region. He observed that coastal states enjoy natural advantages such as access to ports, shorter supply chains and lower logistics costs. In contrast, Assam remains effectively landlocked and dependent on a narrow transportation corridor, resulting in higher infrastructure expenses and longer freight movement times.

"These are structural realities of the region," he said, stressing that such challenges require special policy consideration. Sarma proposed that public investment in strategically important but geographically challenging regions should be assessed through the lens of national integration, regional balance and long-term competitiveness rather than expenditure efficiency alone. He described this approach as the principle of 'Geographic Equity,' arguing that it would help bridge regional disparities while strengthening national economic cohesion.

Harnessing Assam's Demographic Dividend

Highlighting Assam's demographic strengths, the Chief Minister said the "state's youth population is among the youngest in the country and represents its greatest asset." He called for the next phase of development to align skill development programmes with emerging industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green energy and advanced manufacturing. This, he said, would ensure that young people from the North East are fully integrated into India's growing knowledge economy.

Vision for the Next Decade

Concluding his remarks, Sarma said that "if the last decade was about integrating the North East into India's development narrative, the coming decade should place the region at the centre of India's growth architecture." He reaffirmed Assam's readiness to serve as a growth hub, a gateway economy and a strategic bridge connecting India with the wider Asian region.

'Assam stands ready, as a growth hub, a gateway economy and a strategic bridge to the wider Asian region," the Chief Minister quipped. (ANI)