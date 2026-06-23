The Assam cabinet, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved Rs 9.75 crore for the VRS of ATCL executives. The cabinet also cleared new rules for homestay registration, a land re-classification bill, and extended licenses for Fair Price Shops.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state cabinet has approved Rs 9.75 crore for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) of Assam Tea Corporation Ltd executives. He said the cabinet also cleared rules for homestay registration through a portal with renewal every three years. While addressing a press conference, Himanta said that the next cabinet meeting will be held on July 4.

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"Assam Tea Corporation Ltd executives wanted to take VRS, and the Assam cabinet has approved Rs 9.75 crore for it. The Assam cabinet has approved the rule for registration of home stays in the state. They can register in the portal, and every three years, they can do a renewal. The next cabinet meeting will be held on July 4," he said.

"The state cabinet has approved the release of funds of Rs 9.75 crore to Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) to be used by ATCL for the proposed VRS of its executives," he said.

Assam Land Regulation Bill Approved

The Assam cabinet also approved the Assam Regulation of Re-classification and Re-classification cum Transfer of Lands (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will be introduced in the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Budget Session. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of CM Himanta. Announcing the cabinet decisions, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state cabinet has approved the bill for streamlining the regulatory environment and promoting industrial and commercial investment in Assam.

"The sectors to be allowed in the Bill are - MSME, Hydrocarbon, Solar, Agriculture to Non-agriculture," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Fair Price Shops Licences Extended

The state cabinet has approved the extension of the validity period of licences of all Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in the State up to December 31, 2026, in place of the existing validity period up to June 30, 2026, to ensure uninterrupted functioning of Fair Price Shops and smooth distribution of foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries across the state.

Amendment to Private Universities Act

"The state cabinet has approved the Amendment of the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007. The Amendment aims at removing minimum land requirements for the establishment of private universities in rural areas from 60 bigha to 35 bighas and in urban areas from 30 bighas to 21 bighas," Himanta said.

New Norms for School Education Sector

The state cabinet has approved the proposal for the School Education Sector while ensuring the maintenance of prescribed academic and safety standards. "Under the proposal, the minimum built-up area for LP to Secondary school required for urban areas is 1 bigha, and for rural areas 3 bigha. However, such schools are required to have mandatorily the facilities like sanitation, drinking water, boundary wall, toilets and compliance with disaster mitigation and divyang friendly etc.

New Rules for Tourism and Accommodation

The state cabinet has approved the 'The Assam Tourism Accommodation (Development & Registration) Rules, 2026', for registration of Home Stays, etc. The rule provides a simple single window registration procedure with the introduction of an auto-renewal mechanism after every three years," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)